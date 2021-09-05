Insider Buying: Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Purchases 2,180,000 Shares of Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Scott Baldwin bought 2,180,000 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,270,000.00 ($2,335,714.29).

Scott Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Scott Baldwin sold 100,000 shares of Money3 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32), for a total transaction of A$325,000.00 ($232,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Money3’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Money3’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Money3 Company Profile

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

