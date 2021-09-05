Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$36.38 ($25.98) per share, with a total value of A$36,375.00 ($25,982.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

