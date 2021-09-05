Injective Protocol Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $455.67 million and approximately $50.18 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $13.95 or 0.00027879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

