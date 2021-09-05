Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.33 ($46.27).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

