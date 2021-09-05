Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

