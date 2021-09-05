Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.39

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISMAY shares. Societe Generale raised Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Indra Sistemas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.