Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).
IMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
