Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Shares of IMB stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32). 1,338,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.78. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

