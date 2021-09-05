iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

IMBI stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

