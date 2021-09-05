IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares Short Euro ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

EUFX opened at $43.04 on Friday. ProShares Short Euro ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

