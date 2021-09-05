IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.37% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DDG stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

