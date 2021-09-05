Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 15,036 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $416.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

