Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 5,460,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

