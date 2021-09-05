Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.91. 3,030,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

