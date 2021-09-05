Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $21.48 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 101.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $302.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day moving average is $256.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

