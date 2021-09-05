Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 7,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,534,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.