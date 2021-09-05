Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 45.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $466.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

