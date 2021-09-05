Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

