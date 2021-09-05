II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $810.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 748,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.