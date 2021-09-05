Ignacio J. Walker Sells 477 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AVY opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

