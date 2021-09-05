Ignacio J. Walker Sells 477 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE AVY opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
