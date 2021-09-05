IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $688.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

