iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 422.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.99 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

