Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

