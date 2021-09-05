Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $533.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00340579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00163218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00212872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002377 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

