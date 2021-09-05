Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212,261 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Huntsman worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

