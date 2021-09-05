Hudock Inc. Sells 33,669 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.00. 4,988,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,664. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

