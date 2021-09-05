Hudock Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

