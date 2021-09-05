Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.37. 2,513,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,485. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

