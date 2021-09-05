Hudock Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,390,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

