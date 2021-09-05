Hudock Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,390,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.
Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
