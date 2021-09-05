Hudock Inc. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,135. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

