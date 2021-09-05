Hudock Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

