Hudock Inc. Acquires 13,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 844,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 129,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

