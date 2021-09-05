Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $104.19

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.19, but opened at $101.29. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,120 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

