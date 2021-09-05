Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.