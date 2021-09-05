Homrich & Berg Sells 225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

