Homrich & Berg Sells 10,027 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.90% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

