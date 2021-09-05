Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1,079.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,022,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

GPN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.01. 2,691,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.