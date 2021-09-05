Homrich & Berg Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $102.71. 67,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

