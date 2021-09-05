Holger Bartel Sells 5,508 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

