Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

