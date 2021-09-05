HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.