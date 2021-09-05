HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $111.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

