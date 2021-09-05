HighTower Advisors LLC Has $31.37 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.