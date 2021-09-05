Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $486,800.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HIBB opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.