Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $486,800.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HIBB opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

