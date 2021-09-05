Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) Insider Buys £19,512 in Stock

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) insider John Ian Stalker bought 243,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Shares of LON HE1 opened at GBX 8.97 ($0.12) on Friday. Helium One Global Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

