Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

