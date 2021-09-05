Head to Head Survey: Tenaris (NYSE:TS) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenaris and Legato Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 2 6 5 0 2.23 Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenaris currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaris and Legato Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $5.15 billion 2.32 -$634.42 million $0.21 96.19 Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Legato Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenaris.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaris and Legato Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 9.76% 4.13% 3.41% Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tenaris beats Legato Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products. The Other segment includes all other business activities and operating segments, including the production and selling of sucker rods, industrial equipment, coiled tubing, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings and the sale of energy and raw materials that exceed internal requirements. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

