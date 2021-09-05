Head to Head Survey: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) versus JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVgo and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.94 $7.57 billion $1.21 66.00

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A JD.com 4.23% 4.95% 2.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVgo and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50 JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $100.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than JD.com.

Summary

JD.com beats EVgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

