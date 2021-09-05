Head to Head Contrast: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) vs. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 38.31 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -26.41

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Codex DNA and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Codex DNA currently has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 65.17%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 134.81%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

