Head-To-Head Analysis: Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.07 -$294.71 million $0.22 28.91

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Société Générale Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80 Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 8 0 2.67

Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 416.62%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69% Société Générale Société anonyme 14.86% 5.09% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

