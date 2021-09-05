Head-To-Head Analysis: International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Stem Cell and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 0 2.89

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $172.13, suggesting a potential upside of 113.13%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Risk & Volatility

International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Stem Cell and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell -25.56% N/A -40.57% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.20% -73.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of International Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Stem Cell and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $7.13 million 0.57 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$202.24 million ($13.09) -6.17

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology. The Biomedical Market segment involves in the development, manufacture and commercialization of primary human cell research products. The Therapeutic Market segment focuses on the research and development of human parthenogenetic stem cells for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, liver diseases and is currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by William B. Adams, Kenneth C. Aldrich and Gregory S. Keller on August 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.